Greenleaf Trust Has $3.63 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,976 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,660,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVS opened at $76.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.90. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $72.11 and a one year high of $107.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

