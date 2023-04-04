Greenleaf Trust Has $3.63 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,976 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 145.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,374,381 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after buying an additional 1,726,512 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6,966.4% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,489,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $766,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $76.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.13 and a 200 day moving average of $90.90. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $72.11 and a twelve month high of $107.73.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

