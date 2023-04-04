Greenleaf Trust Increases Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,997 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,395,946,000 after purchasing an additional 208,141 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Autodesk by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,476,721 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,583,451,000 after buying an additional 52,315 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,952,997 shares of the software company’s stock worth $925,219,000 after buying an additional 133,780 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Autodesk by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $607,727,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Autodesk by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,262,629 shares of the software company’s stock worth $422,518,000 after buying an additional 34,826 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Argus reduced their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,942 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $207.58 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $235.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.05 and a 200 day moving average of $202.10.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

