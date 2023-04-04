Greenleaf Trust Increases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 37.0% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $87.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $146.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.81.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MS. UBS Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.75.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

