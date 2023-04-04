Greenleaf Trust Lowers Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,989 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $99.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.39. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $139.26.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

