Greenleaf Trust Purchases 1,412 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,675 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,644,000 after buying an additional 29,147 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.13.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $348.28 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $396.02. The firm has a market cap of $155.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $333.67 and a 200 day moving average of $300.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

