Greenleaf Trust Purchases 1,453 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.29.

American Water Works stock opened at $145.44 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $173.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. American Water Works’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

