Greenleaf Trust Purchases 1,518 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Linde by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

Insider Transactions at Linde

Linde Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $358.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $338.30 and a 200-day moving average of $320.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $362.74. The firm has a market cap of $176.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

