Greenleaf Trust Purchases 671 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,385 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 597,939 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,015,000 after buying an additional 10,191 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,838,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,299,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $494.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $480.74 and a 200 day moving average of $507.19. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.61.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

