Greenleaf Trust Raises Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,561 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $282.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.35. The stock has a market cap of $206.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $228.34 and a 52-week high of $282.87.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.16.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

