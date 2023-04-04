Greenleaf Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,989 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie raised their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $99.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $182.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

