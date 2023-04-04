Greenleaf Trust Sells 83,407 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,446 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 83,407 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.06. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.03.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

