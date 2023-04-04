Greenleaf Trust Sells 93 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $110.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.17 and its 200 day moving average is $110.86. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $127.00.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

