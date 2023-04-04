Greenleaf Trust Sells 9,516 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,071 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,516 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 0.3 %

Comcast stock opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.22. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

