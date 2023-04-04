Greenleaf Trust Trims Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,496 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,663 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $200,815,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 754.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,210,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,033 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,352,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,322,000 after purchasing an additional 804,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $160.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $283.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $175.91.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 12,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $1,857,625.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,511.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

