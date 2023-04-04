Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $215,000 Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $167.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.60. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $201.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

See Also

