Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 616 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 178.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 32.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 40.0% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.00.
The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.
In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
