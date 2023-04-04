Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 616 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 178.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 32.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 40.0% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.00.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI stock opened at $262.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.11 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.