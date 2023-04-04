Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Sells 252 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $193.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.68. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Melius began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

