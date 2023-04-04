Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Sells 354 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,161 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $125,514,000 after purchasing an additional 115,862 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 166,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 54,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Huber Research assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Price Performance

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS opened at $99.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.81, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.39. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $139.26.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

