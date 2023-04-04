Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 80.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 46,088 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 10.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 196,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ED. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $95.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.54. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

