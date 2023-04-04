Heron Bay Capital Management Buys New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,635 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on META. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.60.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,424,305.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,769.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,444 shares of company stock worth $12,363,759. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:META opened at $213.07 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.59 and a 200 day moving average of $143.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

