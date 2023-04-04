Heron Bay Capital Management Buys New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,635 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, SVB Securities boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.60.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,444 shares of company stock worth $12,363,759 in the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $213.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

