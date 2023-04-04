Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $193.28 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.13.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

