Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Buys New Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBA Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the third quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo stock opened at $182.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.86 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.87.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.23.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

