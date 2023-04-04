Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,344 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

NYSE:SPG opened at $112.42 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $135.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.08.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

