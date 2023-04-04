Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Invests $313,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1,003.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $65.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $75.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. ONEOK’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.44.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

