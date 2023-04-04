Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,007 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in Comcast by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its position in Comcast by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 194,548 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 25,006 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Comcast by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41,044 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in Comcast by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 65,204 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.22. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.76%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

