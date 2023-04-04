Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Takes Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 990 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Securities reduced their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $244.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

