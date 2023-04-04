Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Intel by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 815,913 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $21,565,000 after purchasing an additional 188,230 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 22,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 912.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 697,879 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 628,973 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $49.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $136.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.