ICON Trading Up 90.3% This Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 44.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. ICON has a market capitalization of $365.52 million and $638.79 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ICON has traded up 90.3% against the US dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 953,340,785 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

