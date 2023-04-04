Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Raised by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,647 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 0.7 %

INTC opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.06. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $136.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.03.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

