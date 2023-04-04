Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,196,467 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 149,107 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Intel were worth $31,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $49.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna upgraded Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.03.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

