International Assets Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,829 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 34.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 10.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.6% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 12.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 80,772 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,062 and sold 140,532,616 shares valued at $1,726,902,967. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackstone Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on BX. Barclays increased their target price on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. CICC Research initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

NYSE BX opened at $84.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $132.93.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.59%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.