IOTA (MIOTA) Trading 8.7% Higher Over Last Week

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a total market cap of $607.86 million and $17.80 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IOTA has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003545 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00010458 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000103 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

