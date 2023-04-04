iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Stock Position Reduced by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,215 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $18,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $896,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $437,000. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 130,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $54.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.82.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

