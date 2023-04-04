iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $662,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. WA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12,545.4% in the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 373,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,737,000 after purchasing an additional 370,717 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 1,490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,022,000 after buying an additional 318,000 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,693,000 after acquiring an additional 308,199 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,943,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,521,000 after acquiring an additional 282,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,379.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,920,000 after acquiring an additional 259,944 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $225.92 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $253.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.21. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

