iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $244.66 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $283.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.98 and a 200-day moving average of $224.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.