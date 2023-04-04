iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Reduced by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 220,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,484 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $23,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,380,000 after buying an additional 3,502,563 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,684,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,677,000 after buying an additional 121,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,416,000 after buying an additional 50,689 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,232,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,323,000 after buying an additional 43,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,146,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,228,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $110.32 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $123.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.50.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

