K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Grows Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 149.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,059,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM opened at $92.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $481.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

