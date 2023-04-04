K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $405.58 Million Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Etsy were worth $405,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LVZ Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Etsy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Etsy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Etsy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Etsy from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.54.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $108.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.98. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,415,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,415,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,542 shares of company stock worth $10,179,556 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

