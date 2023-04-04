Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.84.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

