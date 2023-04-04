Kooman & Associates Acquires Shares of 89,270 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kooman & Associates acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,298,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 33.8% of Kooman & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $412.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $310.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $403.55 and a 200 day moving average of $392.18. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $459.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

