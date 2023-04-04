Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,298,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 69,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,761,000 after buying an additional 30,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 71,277 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVV opened at $412.54 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $459.79. The company has a market capitalization of $310.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $403.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

