Lindbrook Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,331 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,356,122,000 after acquiring an additional 358,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 852,361 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Target by 20.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,213,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,559 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 122,068.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,982 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Target by 12.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after acquiring an additional 269,648 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT stock opened at $166.06 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $76.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. Target’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

