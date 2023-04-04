Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $199.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $260.69.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.60.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

