Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

