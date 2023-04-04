Lindbrook Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,103 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 6.1 %

TSLA opened at $194.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $616.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.19. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $146.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,221 shares of company stock worth $9,795,572 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.