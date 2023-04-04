Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 605,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,102 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.07% of Marvell Technology worth $22,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 20,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 97,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 74,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marvell Technology Trading Down 3.1 %

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.54.

Shares of MRVL opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.64. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

