Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 513 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $249.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $294.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.80. The firm has a market cap of $79.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

