Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Hambro & Partners lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 10,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 52,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,284,329,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

Shares of CP opened at $77.22 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $82.96. The stock has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1424 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

